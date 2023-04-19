PECATONICA, Ill. — It was a night for signing and celebrating Wednesday at Pecatonica High School. Four student-athletes signed with colleges and universities.

They are as follows:

Korbin Gann – Basketball – Framingham State University

Jaden Gocken – Cross Country – Augustana College

Briaun Green – Football – North Central College

AJ Mulcahy – Football – North Central College

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Green. “Me and AJ talk about it a lot, like I would say every day. But at the end of the day, I’m just glad to make another brotherhood with other people, meet other new people and continue my journey.”

A journey that will include his current Du-Pec teammate, and NUIC defensive MVP AJ Mulcahy.

“I mean I’m excited for what the future holds, but I mean, I just have to work my butt off, and it’ll take me places.”

Korbin Gann is taking his basketball skills to the DIII level at Framingham University in Massachusetts.

“I’m kind of a little relieved that it’s all over with, you know,” said Gann. “I’m just kind of ready to get to the next level and ready to start working up over the summer and get ready for upcoming freshman season.”

And Jaden Gocken will continue his running career at Augustana College. His sister who is two years older is also a runner there.

“It means the world to me. You know, I’m very excited for the bright future. I’ve got some great teammates coming up on my future team.”

