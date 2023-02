ASHTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Pecatonica and Dakota were vying for a regional title in class 1A Friday night at Ashton-Franklin Center.

Pec celebrates a regional title with a 76-31 win.

The Indians will play the winner of the Fulton Regional (Fulton/East Dubuque) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Eastland Sectional.

