FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The 61st Annual Forreston Holiday Tournament kicked off Saturday afternoon.

Number one-seeded Pecatonica went up against the Aquin Bulldogs.

Pecatonica won 67-25. Korbin Gann led the Indians with 22 points, Brody Black was next with 10.

They will face Dakota next.

