ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Pecatonica Indians continued their summer of domination in the East Summer League Tournament Monday night.

They drew Dixon in the first round and finished them off 71-25. Then they faced the host team in the East E-Rabs in the quarterfinals and won 62-45.

Pecatonica moves on to the semifinals against Auburn which tips off Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For highlights watch the media player above.