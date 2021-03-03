Pirri, Carlsson back with the IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, received today forward Brandon Pirri and defenseman Lucas Carlsson from the Blackhawks. Carlsson was also activated off of injured reserve (strained groin).

Pirri, 29, skated in one contest with the Blackhawks this season (Jan. 13 vs. Tampa Bay, no points) and looks to make his AHL season debut with the IceHogs. Originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (59th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Pirri split last season between the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL and the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. He tallied two assists in 16 regular-season contests with Vegas and notched 35 points (15G, 20A) in 38 games with Chicago.

Over 10 seasons in the NHL with Chicago (2010-14), Florida (2014-16), Anaheim (2015-16), New York Rangers (2016-17) and Vegas (2017-20), the 29-year-old forward has tallied 121 points (72G, 49A) in 276 contests.

In 362 career AHL games, the Toronto, Ontario native has recorded 329 points (130G, 199A). Pirri won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL’s top point-scorer with 75 points (22G, 53A) during the 2012-13 season with the Rockford IceHogs. He is the IceHogs’ all-time leader in points (200) and assists (132) and ranks third in team history with 68 goals, trailing Jeremy Morin (90) and Mark McNeill (72).

Carlsson, 23, skated in 10 games with the Blackhawks (no points) this season and also looks to make his AHL season debut. Last season, the Gavle, Sweden, product earned the IceHogs’ Defenseman of the Year Award for the second straight campaign after leading all team blueliners with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) through 48 games.

He went on an impressive seven-game point streak (one goal, eight assists) from Feb. 4 to Feb. 18, the second-longest of the season behind Dylan Sikura’s 11-game point streak, earning him a call up to the Blackhawks. In six games with the NHL club, Carlsson earned one assist and celebrated his NHL debut on Feb. 23 at Dallas and his first NHL point on Mar. 3 vs. Anaheim.