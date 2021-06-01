Pitcher from Taiwan likely to close games for the Rockford Rivets

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here’s a first for the Rockford Rivets. They have a pitcher from Taiwan. His name is Chan Yao-Ming.

He attends college in Taiwan. He sent a video here that got in the hands of Rivets manager JT Scara. Scara likes what he saw and decided to give Yao-Ming a shot.

Yao-Ming has a sidearm delivery and he throws hard. Scara plans to use him as the Rivets’ closer out of the bullpen.

“I watched the video and loved everything about the video that I saw. He has a really nice two-seemer. He can make the ball run in on some right-handed hitters. It just looked like he had a very calm presence as well.”

“I like baseball, so we came to America,” said Yao-Ming.

Yao-Ming’s fastball can hit 92-93 miles per hour.

