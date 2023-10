POLO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — 8-man football teams around the Stateline began playoff action Friday night. Polo hosted West Prairie in the first round.

The Marcos won quite convincingly, 40-16 to advance to the quarterfinals next week.

Polo will travel to Milledgeville to face the Missiles. West Prairie’s season has come to an end.

