ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Pro wrestling was once common in Rockford. That was decades ago when events were held at Boylan High School. Now it’s back.

Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling has been building momentum since it started up last fall in Rockford. It stages six to eight events per year at the Teamsters Hall on 11th street.

This past Saturday night the action included appearances by pros James Storm, Pauly Tomaselli, Masada and Dysfunction.

Steve Eisman of Rockford is the founder of Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling.

“When I was young my grandma used to take me to see the Claw and the Crusher and Hulk Hogan at Boylan High School AWA Wrestling. Ever since then I’ve had a passion for it. We’re here to stay. This is a growing company, and we’re going to do this for families in the local community.”

Damage Inc. Wrestling’s next big event will be held October 29th, Halloween weekend.