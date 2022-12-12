ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– If the World Cup has you fired up for more soccer action, you can get some in person right here in Rockford. There’s a new professional men’s soccer team in town, the State Line Falcons.



The Falcons played their first game this past Saturday night at the State Line Complex in Machesney Park. That’s the former Victory Sports Center on North Alpine and Windsor Road.



The Falcons compete in the new MLIS, Major League Indoor Soccer.

The league consists of 12 teams around the country grouped into three divisions.

The Falcons are in the Central Division which includes the Brew City Legends FC of Milwaukee, the Chicago Mustangs and the Omaha Kings.



Many of the teams in the league established themselves in other leagues, and now they’ve joined this one.



Midfielder Diego Bolanos is one of several local men who play for the Falcons. The roster includes players from Rockford, Beloit, Belvidere and DeKalb.



“I think it’s great,” said Bolanos. “It’s a new experience. I would usually only play on Saturdays and Sundays, but this league is much better. The quality of coaches and the training, they take it more serious and stuff. So, it’s an opportunity for me to do something new, and I love it.”



“We’re all pretty excited to get this opportunity to play at a high division,” said Falcons’ defender Jose Rodrigo Cruz. “Most of us are, stopped playing after high school. It’s good to have a league to rely on to play at a high, competitive level.”



The players on the Falcons range in age from 17-23. Many of them were on the team that competed in the U.S. Open Arena Soccer Championships last spring that reached the championship game.



Falcons’ assistant coach Thomas Cahue was an assistant coach for that team. “The base of this team is young talent to develop. We have pretty much an under 23 team playing this league, and it’s for us to work with the young talent around the area and help them develop as indoor players.”



The Falcons’ head coach is Jesus Flores, a former head coach of the Chicago Mustangs and a former star goalkeeper in indoor soccer including in the Major Arena Soccer League.



“He’s great,” said Bolanos. “I’ve seen his videos on YouTube. He’s a wonderful man. I’ve seen him play. He’s teaching us now. We’re loving it.”



“We’re all pretty excited,” said Cruz of Flores. “He is a big name, especially in indoor soccer leagues.”



The Falcons lost their opening game to the Chicago Mustangs 7-4, but they were encouraged for a first outing.



“We are very dynamic, and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Cahuse. “We’re looking for a fast game. These players are very talented. We are very happy with the team we’re coaching.”



The Falcons will play 12 regular season games, seven of them home games, now through the middle of March.

Here’s is the link to the Falcons’ website:

https://illinois.mlispro.com/



Here is the line to MLIS:

https://www.mlispro.com/

