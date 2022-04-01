ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There will be no shortage of soccer action this weekend and next weekend at Sportscore Two. This weekend it’s the Puri Cup College Showcase. Next weekend it’s the Puri Champions Cup.

The College Showcase opened up Friday with games on multiple fields. There are 198 teams competing in the event. As the name suggests it is a showcase of young players who are performing with their club teams in front of college coaches and recruiters. The event runs through Sunday.

The Puri Champions Cup next weekend will feature even more teams, as many as 350 representing mid to lower-level boys’ and girls’ teams in the U8-U19 age group.

The two events are hosted by the Rockford Raptors FC. “We are extremely grateful to once again host this event,” said Raptors FC executive director Frank Mateus. “We want to thank our partners that make this event possible and all of the participating teams.”

There will also be two NCAA Division I soccer games this weekend played at the College Showcase. Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. Valparaiso University will play UW-Green Bay in a women’s match. Then Sunday at 3 p.m. Loyola Chicago will take on Northern Illinois University in another women’s match.

More information can be found at www.rockfordraptors.org.