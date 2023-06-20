LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford’s premier women’s soccer team showed just how strong it is Tuesday evening. The Raptors FC U23 team dominated Libertyville FC 7-1 at Sportscore II.



Keirah Meier, a Sycamore high school graduate and a current NIU Huskie tallied the first two goals for the Raptors off assists from Anika Rousch and Abby Goff. Belvidere North senior Cortlyn Hefty scored the next two for a 4-0 lead and the blowout was on.



The Raptors U23 squad is made up primarily of college players, but with a few high school players sprinkled in. Some of the other players on the roster include Olivia Zediker, Bree Culver, Jada Harvey, Reese Zediker, Maggie Schmidt, Autumn Diduch and goalkeeper Taylor Gallaher.



