Ready’s slam leads Snappers to victory against South Bend

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — BELOIT, WI – Snappers fans were treated to an offensive clinic on Wednesday night. The Beloit Snappers picked up their third straight win as Nic Ready’s grand slam lifted them to an 8-3 win over the South Bend Cubs.

South Bend scored two runs in the third inning, but the Snappers answered with a Thomas Jones RBI single. It was the bottom of the fifth that took it home for the Snappers. Beloit piled on seven runs, including Ready’s grand slam to take an 8-2 lead.

Bryan Hoeing picked up his first win for Beloit with 5 2/3 innings and two earned runs. Brady Puckett tossed 2 1/3 scoreless out of the bullpen for the Snappers. Ricky Aracena had a two-hit night. Devin Hairston was 3-for-4 with two doubles.

For highlights click on the media player.