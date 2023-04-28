ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs return to their home ice at the BMO Center Friday night to host the Texas Stars in game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Hogs knocked the Iowa Wild out of the playoff hunt in a two-game sweep.

Regan Holgate brought us a live preview from the BMO ahead of the action. She gives us a look at this matchup and the potential impact players to watch in this series. We’ll also hear from head coach Anders Sorensen along with forward David Gust.

The IceHogs finished 5th in the central division with 79 points, the Stars led the division with 92 points which granted them a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

