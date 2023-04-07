Beloit, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The Beloit Sky Carp are launching into a new season of minor league baseball. They played their home opener Friday evening at ABC Supply Stadium.



Regan Holgate was their to bring us a live preview before the game. She fills us in on the team’s new manager and some of the players who are considered top prospects in the Miami Marlins organization.



The Sky Carp compete at the High Class A level in the Midwest League. To view this live report watch the media player above.