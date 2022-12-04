CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — No matter where the Bears and Packers stand during the year, throw out the records because you can bet this is going to be a good one.

But Sunday was another day of the same for the Bears. They had a chance to finish it off with a game-winning drive, and they fall just short.

“I think it’s great that we are in the opportunity, you know to be able to do that,” said Matt Eberflus on the Bears being in a position to win. “We made a couple of nice plays to get down there, and we just have to do a better job of finishing. You know it really comes down to execution, I thought the play-calling was good, I thought everything was really good.”

Chicago tight end Cole Kmet felt the same postgame about the lack of execution.

“You know maybe lacking some execution and details there in a couple drives, but I think we did a good job really executing on a lot of plays there in the run-game and the pass-game, but a lot we can improve on for sure,” said Kmet.

We knew a large part of this game was going to come down to quarterback performance. Justin Fields went 20/25 with a season-high 254 passing yards. Even with two late-game interceptions, it was a good step forward in improving his confidence through the air.

“I think this was one of my best games passing-wise, the stats aren’t going to show that, but I felt really comfortable out there in the passing game and you know I just have to keep improving and keep getting better,” said Fields.

But for the Packers, they capitalized on the Bears’ mistakes. They were down 13 in the second quarter and rallied with an 18-0 finish in the fourth to put it out of reach. And as Aaron Rodgers noted postgame, this isn’t their first late-game comeback this season.

“Another fourth quarter comeback. I told the guys in the locker room you know; we’ve played good enough to beat anybody in the league, and at times, played poor enough to lose to just about anybody,” said Rodgers.

The Packers now take the title as the team with the most regular season wins in the NFL with 787. They are still in the hunt for the playoffs.

The Bears though were officially eliminated with this loss, but that doesn’t change the mindset of this team moving forward.

“Every single week, I’m going to tell them the same thing, it’s get back to work tomorrow,” said Eberflus. “Coaches are going to get you three things that you can get better at and you’re going to look at that during the course of the bye week and come back and get better. And we’ll have our eyes forward moving to Philadelphia.”

Both the Bears and Packers now move into a much-needed bye week. This wasn’t the finish Chicago was looking for, but this team continues to remain positive as they focus on the bigger picture of what’s to come for this franchise.