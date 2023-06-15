ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah graduate and ESPN SportsCenter anchor Nicole (Manski) Briscoe was back home in the Stateline Thursday evening for a new event. She was the master of ceremonies and one of the guests for the Diamonds: Top Gun event held at the Emery Air hangar at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.



Briscoe started her broadcasting career in Rockford. She eventually moved on to Ft. Wayne, Indiana and then to Indianapolis before settling in at ESPN where she has worked for 16 years now.



To learn more about this event and Briscoe’s career watch the interview on the media player above.