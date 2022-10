ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Regents hosted the Concordia Falcons Saturday afternoon for homecoming weekend.

Rockford had the lead by one score going into the half, but the Falcons would rally with 28 unanswered to win 42-21.

The Regents drop to 1-4 on the season. Concordia improves to 4-1.

