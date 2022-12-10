ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford University men’s basketball team hosted the St. Norbert College Green Knights on Saturday afternoon.

The Regents looked good, carrying a two-point lead into halftime. But they would drop this one 69-62 after a pair of St. Norbert runs.

Micah Swanson captured a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Charles Burnell led the team with 15 points, including a 4-for-8 (50 percent) mark from the three-point line.

