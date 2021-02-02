Regents earn their first win of the season using three-point barrage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford University fired in 19 three-point baskets Tuesday night and the Regents rolled to their first win of the season 97-70 against Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE).

Guilford graduate and former RVC player Nick Phillips made seven three-point baskets for the season straight game to score 21 points. Boylan graduate Kevin Deimer scored a game-high 24 for the Regents. Ashton Singleton added 15 points and Micah Swanson 12 points.

The Regents were 19 of 38 from beind the arc.

Click on the media player for highlights.