Regents hoping for a piece of hoops history

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- You have to go back to the Aminata Yanni days to find the last time Harlem has was in the mix for a NIC-10 championship in girls basketball. We're talking the late '90s. The Huskies have a shot to get a title this Friday night.

The Huskies will host Hononegah in the NIC-10 championship game. Hononegah won Division 'B' of the conference with a 12-1 record. Harlem won Division 'A' at 8-4 in a tiebreaker over Auburn.

On February 23 Harlem lost to Hononegah at Hononegah 52-31. The Indians full-court pressure defense and three-point shooting were too much for the Huskies on that day, but the Huskies know anything can happen in a one-game winner-take-all scenario, and they're thrilled to have an opportunity to play in the big game Friday.

"We've been working really hard to get the opportunity to play Hononegah again, to get to the championship," said Harlem coach Beth Meyer. "From day one we asked the kids, 'COVID season what do you guys expect of yourselves? Are you here to just have fun or are we just getting a little bit better?' And they said, 'No coach we want to win and we want to get to that championship', so we've been eyeing on that prize all year and to actually get that opportunity was awesome."

There won't be a freshman game or a JV game Friday so the varsity championship game will begin at 6 p.m.

Watch for the highlights Friday night at 11 p.m. on 'Overtime' on Fox 39 and right here at www.mystateline.com.