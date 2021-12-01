Regents improve to 6-1 with a win over Marian University

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford University continued it’s great start to the basketball season Wednesday evening by defeating Marian University of Wisconsin 90-79.



Micah Swanson scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. TJ Lacey scored 15 and Brandon Emerick also reached double figures with 12.



The Regents improve to 6-1 overall and they earn their first NACC win of the season. For highlights click on the media player.