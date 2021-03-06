Regents win NACC South tournament, beat Aurora University, 97-91

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford University wins the NACC South Division Tournament Title defeating Aurora University, 97-91, and will now travel to Wisconsin Lutheran on Saturday, March 13 to face the Warriors in the NACC Tournament Championship Game. This is Rockford’s first ever trip to the NACC Tournament Championship Game.

Brandon Emerick had 34 points and made 9 threes. He also had 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Kevin Diemer finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Vincent Eugene tallied 12 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. De’Marius Bonds and Micah Swanson each had 11 points.