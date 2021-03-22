Remembering legendary local drag racer Ron Colson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of the biggest names in racing in the history of the Rockford area left us over the weekend. Long-time drag racer Ron Colson died Friday night.

Kathryn Stauffer made the announcement in a FaceBook post on the United Drag Racers Association FaceBook page stating: “I am so sorry to say, Ron passed away last night. Although he was suffering greatly, this has still come as a shock to those of us who were close to him.” “Thank you for all your love and support for this larger than life man.”

Colson was born in Rockford. He grew up in Oregon. His love for cars began when he helped out in his father’s auto repair shop. Colson began racing in 1961 at Cordova Dragway near the Quad Cities. He was best known for driving the Chi-Town Hustler Funny Car. In the early ’70s he won the IHRA Nitro Funny Car World Championship. Later he drove the Kings Hawaiian Bread Funny Car and made it to the 1980 NHRA World Finals where he won Funny Car and finished third in points that year.

After retiring from racing in 1980 Colson owned a track consulting business “Track Planning Associates.”

Carlson was inducted into several Hall of Fames including the Great Lakes Dragway Hall of Fame, the East Coast Drag Times Hall of Fame and the Cordova Raceway Hall of Fame.

Colson was 80 years old. A funeral service is not planned, but Stauffer posted that at some future date there will be a “Memorial First Friday Jam” in Colson’s honor.