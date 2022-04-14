ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Rockford has lost a legend when it comes to officiating and umpiring. L.N. “Milt” Morse passed away recently after a brief illness. He was 78 years old.

Morse lived in Rockford since the age of eight. He started officiating games when he was 29 years old. He umpired softball games and he was a referee for boys and girls high school basketball games for 41 years. Morse is in the USSSA Hall of Fame. Morse is also believed to be the first African American referee to work the boys and girls state basketball finals.

Another, now retired official in Rockford, Patrick Burke knew Morse well.

“You got the same person on the court as off the court (with Morse). “He was the same as an official, and he was the same off the court.”

“When you think of Milt you’ve got to think of his smile first of all. He was a jovial guy.”

“I don’t think I’d ever seen Milt get upset on the court. He was a level-headed guy. He would make the call that had to be called, right or wrong and for whoever it was. Milt mentored a lot of good officials. If you worked with Milt you couldn’t walk off the court without being a better basketball official and human being.”

Morse served in the United States Army. He worked at Mattison Machine Works, then Barber-Coleman, and he was a security officer for Stewart Security before retiring.

Visitation and a memorial service for Milt Morse will be held this Saturday morning at Faith Center Church on South Main Street in Rockford. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. A reception will follow until 1 p.m.