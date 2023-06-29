ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It seems that Rockford native Fred VanVleet is ready to blast off into free agency Friday and agree to a deal with the Houston Rockets.



NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents Friday at 5 p.m. CT. The Rockets have the most salary cap space of any NBA team, $64 million worth of it, and they’re ready to spend it.



Marc Stein who covers the NBA in a newsletter on Substack was the first to report that VanVleet to the Rockets seems likely to happen. Stein says the Rockets are expected to offer VanVleet a two-year deal worth almost $40 million per season.



The Rockets aren’t considered to be a contender, so if VanVleet does sign with them it would seem he’s opting for the money over the chance to win an NBA championship any time soon, although the Rockets do have some good, young talent including former first round draft pick Jalen Green who averaged 22.1 points per game last season, plus this year’s draft picks Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. The Rockets could use VanVleet to help mentor and lead those young players. Last season, the Rockets posted a record of 22-60 which tied for the second worst record in the entire NBA.



Up to this point, VanVleet has spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Toronto Raptors. He recently opted out of the final year of his contract with them passing up on the $22.8 million he had been scheduled to make.



Note: While the negotiating period for free agency starts Friday at 5 p.m. CT, teams can’t officially sign players until next Thursday, July 6.