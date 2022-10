ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was a big game Friday night in Rochelle. The 7-1 Hubs hosted 8-0 Richmond-Burton. The Hubs were hoping to win and tie the Rockets for the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Championship.

Richmond-Burton beat Rochelle 41-20 to finish the regular season at 7-2.

For highlights watch the media player above.