ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Rivets season is off to a great start. Monday evening the Rivets routed the Kokomo Jackrabbits 19-5 at Rivets Stadium.

The Rivets had 18 hits. Johannes Haakenson had five and leadoff hitter Ty Crittenberger had four. Matthew Mebane hit a home run. The Rivets put nine runs on the board in the second inning alone.

Ross Thompson of Heidelberg University in Ohio was the Rivets’ starting and winning pitcher. He worked five innings and allowed four runs.

The Rivets will host the Jackrabbits again Tuesday evening.