BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night.

They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed.

Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you name it. All gone.

The Rivets are adamant about finishing out their road stretch, so they took a trip to Dick’s Sporting Goods to get the essentials for Saturday’s game.

To help get the Rivets on the field, teams from around the Battle Creek area donated extra gloves.

Pitching coach Lloyd Fletcher started a GoFundMe to help reimburse the team and players.