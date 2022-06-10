LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For the second night in a row the Rockford Rivets got some great pitching. The result was a 4-1 win over the Kalamazoo Growlers Friday at Rivets Stadium.

Fighting Illini pitcher Ty Rybarczyk started for the Rivets. He pitched six shutout innings allowing only two hits while striking out four. David Mata finished up the final three innings. He allowed one unearned run while striking out two batters.

The Rivets managed only four hits at the plate. One was a leadoff home run by center fielder Ty Crittenberger of Western Kentucky in the bottom of the first inning. The Rivets also took advantage of a throwing error and a wild pitch to scored two more of their runs. Fighting Illini catcher Ryan Hampe had two hits for the Rivets.

The Rivets will host Kalamazoo again Saturday evening at 6:35 p.m. For higlights click on the media player.