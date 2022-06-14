LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-A 9-3 lead going into the fourth inning wasn’t enough of a lead for the Rivets Tuesday night. The Battle Jacks battled back for a 15-9 win.



The Battle Jacks scored nine runs in the fourth inning alone. Four of them scored on a grand slam by Jack Matkin.



The Rivets will try to rebound Wednesday. They’re scheduled to play a day-night doubleheader against the Battle Jacks in the heat at Rivets Stadium.