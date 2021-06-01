Rivets home opener spoiled by the Kenosha Kingfish

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The sooner the Rockford Rivets forget about their home opener the better. They lost it to the Kenosha Kingfish Tuesday evening 16-3.

The Kingfish jumped on Rivets’ starting pitcher Jerod Herzog for four runs in the top of the first inning and they were never threatened. They led 10-3 going into the top of the ninth when they poured it on with six more runs.

The Rivets committed four errors in the game. Rivets pitchers also walked ten batters.

The bright spot at the plate for the Rivets was second baseman Dylan Robertson had two hits including a double.

The Rivets head to Traverse City to play back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll return home for games Friday night and Saturday night against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.