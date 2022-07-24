LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets were home Sunday at Rivets Stadium looking to capture another from the Kalamazoo Growlers.

They won the first Saturday night 14-4.

First inning, Matthew Mebane gets ahold of one and it tracks all the way out of the ballpark. That two-run home run from the freshman out of South Georgia State gives the Rivets the lead early, 2-0.

Then into the third inning, Drew Baker knocks one out to right field to bring Dylan Robertson home. Rivets extend their lead to three.

Still in the third inning, bases loaded for the Rivets. Then the Growlers make the pitching change with Mason Majors on the mound. But Colton Klein would be at bat and he sends one into the center field gap, Rivets just keep tacking on the runs. They end the third inning up six to nothing.

The Growlers couldn’t get anything moving until the fifth inning where they would add eight runs.

The Rivets tried to climb their way back, but they would drop this one 9-8. The series is tied at one.

Rivets will have one more chance to take the series with the finale on Monday.