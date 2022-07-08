LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Northwoods League announced the rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game today and four of the Rockford Rivets made the cut in the Great Lakes Division.

Among the four are: Rochelle native, and senior NIU pitcher, Kyle Seebach. Ty Crittenberger, the red-shirt sophomore from Western Kentucky University. Then the youngster from South Georgia State College in Matthew Mebane. And the right-handed pitcher from Parkland College, Ty Rybarczyk. The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 19 at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids at 7 pm.

These All-Stars were in action tonight with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in town for a two-game weekend series.

The Rivets got ahead early scoring two in the first inning to put the pressure on the Rafters. It was third baseman, Garrett Broussard at bat in the top of the second with a flyer out to left field. It would be Jacob Igawa to cross home plate and get the Rafters on the board, 2-1.

Same score in the top of the third, bases were loaded for Ross Thompson, and he comes in clutch with back to back strikeouts to keep the Rivets in the lead. But it wouldn’t be enough.

The Rafters woke those bats rolling, they won this one 5-2.

Game two is tomorrow night at Rivets Stadium at 6:30.