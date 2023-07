LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Major leaguers are still on their All-Star break, but the Rivets are going strong. They hosted the Kalamazoo Growlers Wednesday night.

The Growlers won 4-1 to take the opening game of this series.

These two teams will be back at it early Thursday with an 11 a.m. start at Rivets Stadium as part of a day-night doubleheader.

