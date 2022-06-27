ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Humans were joined by dogs in the stands at Rivets Stadium Monday night for Dog Night. The dogs had a good time, the Rivets didn’t. They lost to the Madison Mallards 13-7.

Rochelle native Kyle Seebach started for the Rivets, and he suffered his first loss. At times he was sharp striking out eight batters, but other times not so much, and he was also hurt by an error that led to an unearned run. Seebach gave up seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. He was removed in the top of the fifth inning when the Mallards struck for five runs.

The Rivets committed three errors while collecting only seven hits. Fighting Illini infielder Brody Hardin had two of those hits.

The Rivets now head to Madison for two games Tuesday and Wednesday.