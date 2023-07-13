LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game

The Rivets named four to this year’s Great Lakes East Division roster.

Tony Lindwedel – C (University of Notre Dame, Redshirt So.)

Nick DeMarco – INF (University of Notre Dame, So.)

Braden Duhon – OF (McNeese State University, Redshirt Jr.)

Nick Vollmert – RHP (Southern Wesleyan University, Sr.)

The game will be played on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Mich. The game will air on ESPNU.