Rivets outfielder Philip Matulia grateful for All-Star honor

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets will have two players competing in the Northwoods League All-Star game later this month. One is outfielder Philip Matulia.



Matulia is coming off a big junior season at Louisiana Tech. In 50 games he had a .311 batting average with eight home runs. With the Rivets he has a .341 batting average with a team-leading three home runs. He’s excited about the All-Star recognition.



“It means a lot,” said Matulia. “Just putting together a good season, hitting the ball well, seeing the ball well. I’m just glad to get the opportunity to play in that game and play against some really good competition.”



((SCOTT)) Are you meeting your own expectations for this summer? Is this the kind of summer you expected from yourself?



((MATULIA)) “I didn’t really have like set expectations coming into it, but I’d say if I did, I’m definitely exceeding them.”

((SCOTT)) How would you describe yourself as a hitter? Are you a contact guy? Do you swing for the fences? What’s your approach when you go up there?



((MATULIA)) “I really just try to hit the ball as hard as I can. I think of myself as kind of an all-around hitter, contract, power, whatever it may be. Just try to get a ball in the zone that I can handle and put a good swing on it.”