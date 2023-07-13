ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rivets lost Wednesday night to the Kalamazoo Growlers, but they didn’t have long to dwell on that. They were right back at it early this morning with an 11 a.m. start at Rivets Stadium.

The Rivets were in control 8-2 through five innings, but they would have to fight to hang on to this one. They won 9-8, even with a six-run eighth inning from Kalamazoo.

Game two of this day-night doubleheader gets underway at 6:35 p.m. at Rivets Stadium.

For highlights of game one watch the media player above.