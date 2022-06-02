ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Rivets have their first series sweep of the season. They took both ends of their series with the Traverse City Pit Spitters winning 7-2 Thursday night on the heels of their 6-2 win Wednesday night.

In Thursday’s game the Rivets banged out 11 hits. DH Colton Klein had three of them. Centerfielder Ty Crittenberger had a pair of triples and he drove in two runs. Third baseman Matthew Mebance also drove in a pair of runs.

On the hill, concordia University of Wisconsin pitcher Ryan Green started for the Rivets. He pitched the first five innings allowing two runs. Big Aaron Mishoulam pitched the final four frames. The Emory University pitcher was close to perfect. He allowed only one hit.

The Rivets now head out on their first road trip. They’ll play in Kalamazoo Friday and Saturday and then move on to Kokomo and Kenosha next week.

