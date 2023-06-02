LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets were finally gifted a beautiful night at Rivets Stadium Friday after two days of rain delays. They hosted the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for some Northwoods League baseball.

The Rivets started out slow at the plate, but eventually got the bats swinging to take this game, 6-1. It marks their second win of the season, they are now 2-3.

Brett Sears, the junior from Nebraska, took the hill as the starting pitcher for Rockford. Battle Creek’s Dave Alleva got ahold of one and let it fly for a solo home run in the second inning. That made it 1-0 Battle Jacks.

Sears regained his footing in the third with a 1-2-3 strikeout to keep the sheet clean. He finished the night in five innings, with 8 strikeouts and only one earned run.

Rivets catcher Noah Jouras brought in the tying run in the fourth. Then it was AJ Henkle with the groundout to bring in another.

The Rivets kept on rolling, adding four more runs to close out the game and take the battle with the Jacks.

They will play Battle Creek again Saturday night at Rivets Stadium.

