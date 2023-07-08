ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets and Lakeshore Chinooks went head-to-head Saturday morning in the Rock River Showdown. The Rivets won with 9 total home runs as a team.

It was four players from each team facing off in a home run derby. Each player got a total of four minutes to try and get as many homers as possible. The Rivets’ Andrew Delaney was crowned the champion and later went up against Jose Canseco, where he won. That story is here.

Results from the Rock River Showdown:

Lakeshore Chinooks:

#26 Joey Spence – 2

#35 Graden Taschner – 1

#4 Josh Overbeek – 0

Rockford Rivets:

#24 Andrew Delaney – 4

#30 Jace Rinehart – 4

#15 Matthew Mebane – 1

#34 Simon Murray – 0

