Robert Dofflemeyer comes back, wins 30th Annual Gold Medal Classic at Prairieview

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At the 30th Annual Gold Medal Classic at Prairieview Golf Club, Rockford native Robert Dofflemeyer came back from being five strokes back after Saturday’s opening round to win.

Recent Rochelle grad Megan Thiravong finished in 1st for the Ladies Flight.



Men’s Championship Flight

Robert Dofflemyer – 153 (80, 73) Andrew Canfield – 154 (81, 73) Matthew Thimjon – 154 (78, 76) Dennis Reedy – 154 (77, 77) Brian Silvers – 156 (77, 79) Cody Rhymer – 157 (80, 77) Jason Wombacher – 157 (79, 78) Connor Hurd – 159 (77, 82) Garrett Ralston – 160 (75, 85) Jamie Hogan – 162 (83, 79)

Ladies Flight