ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We are in the thick of the busy season for golf here in Rockford. It was another big weekend for our local guys as they played the final 18 holes of the Aldeen Cup on Sunday.

It was a beautiful day to be on the course at Aldeen Golf Club. An even more beautiful day for Robert Dofflemyer as he captured his first ever win in the Aldeen Cup.

We were following the final group which consisted of Dofflemyer, Danny Gorman and TJ Baker.

Gorman was coming off of a win last weekend in the Winnebago County Amateur. He shot an even-par 72 to close out the first 18, but the course didn’t play as nice on Sunday. He shot a 78 to finish in solo third.

TJ Baker was looking for a fourth consecutive title in this tournament. He was 1-over to start the day Sunday. But that’s the thing about golf, some days are just better than others. He finished eight-over in the tournament to land in fifth place.

It was up to Dofflemyer to seal the deal after tying the course record on Saturday with an opening-round 65.

That put him 7 shots ahead of the field to start the day, and he wouldn’t let up. A few bogeys on the back nine, but he finally got a birdie to drop on 16. It was a grind, but Dofflemyer finished with an even-par 72 to win this year’s Aldeen Cup by an impressive 12 strokes. It’s his first win ever in this tournament.

“I know coming in, I was a little nervous, just again, haven’t played the best at this course recently, or I should say in the past few years,” said Dofflemyer. “And knowing the caliber of golfers that are in Rockford and that were playing in this tournament, I knew just coming in, try to play well, hit good drives, and make a few putts. Luckily, I was able to get off to a hot start yesterday and was able to hold on to it today, so it feels really good.”

ALDEEN CUP: Final Leaderboard

1. Robert Dofflemyer (65-72) -7

2. Kyle Slechta (76-73) +5

3. Danny Gorman (72-78) +6

4. Joey Watts (77-74) +7

5. TJ Baker (73-79) +8

6. Cody Rhymer (78-75) +9

6. Matt Smith (77-76) +9

8. Jamie Hogan (77-78) +11

9. Nolan Brauns (79-77) +12

10. Jamie Hallstrom (78-79) +13

10. Patrick Cesario (77-80) +13

For highlights watch the media player above.