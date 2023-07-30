ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The men finished the final 18 holes of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic Sunday evening at Aldeen Golf Club.

Robert Dofflemyer came into the round with a 5-stroke lead thanks to an incredible 62 on Friday at Ingersoll Golf Course.

The golfer in second place, Rockford Lutheran junior Jake Guse gave Dofflemyer a run for his money. Dofflemyer missed a winning putt on the 18th to send it to a playoff. Guse shot a 71, Dofflemyer a 76.

Dofflemyer won with a birdie on the first playoff hole. His three-month old son Theo was there to watch ‘dad’ win his third Greater Rockford Golf Classic title.

“I was not happy with the back nine,” said Dofflemyer. “I didn’t necessarily have my A-game, and I felt like there were certain times where, the breaks weren’t necessarily falling my way.”

That’s just golf, right?

“It was very much a grind, I guess, just to limp my way into a playoff and luckily hit a couple of good shots during a playoff. I couldn’t have pictured this at the beginning of the year, that’s for sure,” said Dofflemyer.

But what a weekend it was for Jake Guse, a surefire rising star on the local golf scene.

“I think I played good,” said Guse. “I mean, I hit the ball very well. I put myself in good spots, I just left a few putts out there. All the hard work I’ve been putting in is finally paying off and I’m playing good golf.”

Two-time defending champion TJ Baker made a nice jump Sunday with a final round 69.

(Men’s Championship Flight) Final Leaderboard:

1. (P) Robert Dofflemyer (62-67-76) -9

2. Jake Guse (65-69-71) -9

3. TJ Baker (70-71-69) -4

4. Danny Gorman (71-72-69) -2

4. Cody Rhymer (69-68-75) -2

6. Justin Sick (72-71-76) +5

7. Matt Marinaro (72-72-75) +6

7. Ryan Arnola (72-73-75) +6

9. Matt LaMarca (76-71-74) +7

9. Denis Watson (72-73-76) +7

11. Bennett Baker (75-72-75) +8

11. Kyler Rhymer (76-71-75) +8

11. Dallas Traser (67-73-82) +8

14. Ken Lee (70-74-79) +9

15. Zach Braconier (72-76-79) +13

16. Drew Grygiel (74-73-82) +15

17. Scott Schindler (73-75-84) +18

18. Adam Lowe (74-74-85) +19

For highlights from Sunday’s final round, watch the media player above.