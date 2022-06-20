ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Rivets have been getting some excellent pitching this season. Some of the best performances on the mound have been turned in by Rochelle’s own Kyle Seebach.

Seebach pitched for the Rivets back in 2019. He is back now hoping to capture the attention of scouts in Major League Baseball, and possibly be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft next month.



“That’s the plan,” said Seebach. “I’m hoping to get signed and, yea that’s the dream. That’s the goal.”



Seebach graduated from Rochelle Township High School in 2017. He just completed his college eligibility at NIU. This spring he appeared in 14 games for the Huskies. He made 11 starts, and he led the Huskies in innings pitched. The downside, his record was 2-7 and his earned run average was 7.30.



“I was pretty up and down this season at NIU. Most of the outings, some outings I pitched well. Other outings I’d have my struggles, but here I’ve been relaxed and calm.”



It’s showed. Seebach’s first three starts with the Rivets have all been quality starts. In 18 innings, he’s allowed only one earned run. He’s struck out 21 batters and his ERA is 0.50. Opponents are batting only .190 against him.



“He’s been outstanding,” said Rivets manager JT Scara. “I think the biggest part of his success has just been command of the strike zone. He’s really been attacking hitters with good stuff.”



“I have a pretty good command of my fastball, and right now I’m just working on locating my changeup more consistently as well as my curveball,” said Seebach. “If I can get those over and keep the hitters off-balance more, then I’ll even have more success.”



Seebach says his fast ball was clocked as high as 95 miles per hour last fall. With the Rivets it’s been in the low ‘90s.



Pitching close to home with the Rivets is an advantage for Seebach. He knows he will always have a cheering section behind home plate, his family from Rochelle.

“They’re a great support staff. They’re always there for me whatever I do, so it’s great having them around.”





