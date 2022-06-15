LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets split a day-night doubleheader with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks Wednesday.

The Rivets fell behind 9-0 in the opening game in the soaring heat. They made things interesting by scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth before losing 9-6.|



Rockford University pitcher Kent Evans started that first game for the Rivets. He pitched 3.1 innings allowing two hits and one unearned run.



Rochelle native and NIU lefty Kyle Seebach started the second game. He was strong working five inings and allowing two runs, one earned while striking out seven batters.



The Rivets were leading that game 14-4 in the sixth inning when the game was ended by a thunderstorm.

The Rivets and Battle Jacks will play again Thursday evening in Loves Park at 6:35 before the Green Bay Booyah come to town for the weekend.