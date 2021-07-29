Rock Valley athletic director Darin Monroe named to NJCAA Board of Regents

Charlotte, NC – With the 2021-22 academic year approaching, the NJCAA has announced the women’s and men’s senior administrators for the NJCAA Board of Regents, as well as the new Board members. Mary Young, Central Community College – Columbus (NE) Athletic Director, will serve as the women’s senior administrator and Kevin Salisbury, Community College of Rhode Island Interim Athletic Director, will serve as the men’s senior administrator.

Previously, Young served on the Board as the NJCAA Region 9 representative, which is now a position held by Marci Henry, the previous women’s senior administrator and Northeastern (CO) Athletic Director. Currently, Young serves on the NJCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Committee, the NJCAA Championship Events Committee, and the NJCAA Eligibility Committee.

Prior to this term, Salisbury never served on the Board, however he serves of the NJCAA Swimming and Diving Committee, NJCAA Championship Events Committee, and the NJCAA Eligibility Committee, alongside Young as administrators. Dean Myrick, ACCC Commissioner, served as the first men’s senior administrator before moving into the NJCAA Region 22 representative role this year. The previous NJCAA Region 22 representative, Michelle Ivey, Marion Military Institute (AL) Athletic Director, is now an At-Large member.

New to the 24 member NJCAA Board of Regents this academic year is Kristen Schuth, Genesee (NY) Athletic Director, of NJCAA Region 3; Darin Monroe, Rock Valley (IL) Athletic Director and head softball coach, of NJCAA Region 4; and Deron Clark, New Mexico Junior College Athletic Director, of NJCAA Region 5.

Sherese Parker, City College of Chicago Athletic Director, will serve as an At-Large member for the first time. At-Large members are an extended display of the association’s rich diversity, opportunity, and ideas across all regions. Mick McDaniel, Tompkins Cortland (NY) Director of Athletics and Recreation, will continue as the NJCAA Board of Regents Chair until the end of his three year term in 2023.

In 2018, the NJCAA announced the adoption of a new governance structure to best serve student-athletes at all three divisions and the administrators involved. Passed by the then, Board of Directors at the 2018 NJCAA Annual Meetings, in Colorado Springs, CO, the NJCAA Board of Regents structure was born and came into effect on August 1 that year.