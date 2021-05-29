Rock Valley College advances to the National Championship game

SYRACUSE, NY (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College softball team is one win away from another national championship. Saturday afternoon the Golden Eagles advanced to the championship game of the NJCAA Division III National Tournament by shutting out #2 seed Corning Community College of New York 8-0.

Hononegah graduate Ashton Melaas went the full six innings in the circle. She allowed only one hit while striking out five batters. She raised her personal record this season to 18-3.

At the plate Alyssa Ranchero drove in two runs. Kayla Freiberg had three hits and an RBI. Scout Kram had two hits and an RBI. The Golden Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning, two more in the bottom of the fourth and four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break the game open.

Rock Valley College is now 50-7 on the season. The Golden Eagles will play for their seventh consecutive National Championship Sunday at 11 a.m. CT against either #2 seed Corning again or #4 seed Herkimer Community College. They’re scheduled to play Saturday afternoon.