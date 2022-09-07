ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [RVC news release]– Rock Valley College Athletics Hall of Fame today announced the four honorees in the Class of 2022 to be celebrated December 2-3 during this year’s Enshrinement festivities in Rockford, Illinois.

This year’s class includes 2004 AVCA Midwest Coach of the Year Ben Staupe, two-time National Player of the Year Olivia Fluehr, Conference Player of the Year and All-American Cierra Morris, and All-American mention Tyrone Savage.

“Year after year, we are reminded of how extraordinary our athletic history is at Rock Valley College,” said athletic director Darin Monroe. “The Class of 2022 is yet again filled with individuals who have had a significant impact on the place we all love. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them, their friends and families in December.”

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined during festivities in Rockford, Illinois, on December 2-3, 2022.

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined during festivities in Rockford, Illinois, on December 2-3, 2022. Following is a list of the achievements of the four Hall of Fame selections.

Ben Staupe [Volleyball] – Ben Staupe won 202 games while at Rock Valley College, including a record-setting 39-win season in 2008. Staupe was named 2004 AVCA Midwest Coach of the Year, Region and District Coach of the Year twice each and Conference Coach of the Year four times. Staupe led the Golden Eagles to National Runners-up in 2004 and a fifth place finish in 2007. The former head coach coached 6 NJCAA Academic All-Americans, 7 NJCAA All-Americans, 21 All-Region selections and 34 All-Conference selections. Staupe is currently the head volleyball coach at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Olivia Fluehr [Softball] – Fluehr named 2016 and 2017 Most Valuable Player and Pitcher of the Tournament at the National Tournament. For her achievements, Fluehr was a finalist for National Player of the Year in 2016, an achievement she would later be awarded in 2017. Fluehr was a two-time All-American, two-time All-Region and All-Conference selection and was named the Conference’s Most Valuable Player twice. Fluehr is currently the head softball coach at Marshalltown.

Cierra Morris [Women’s Basketball] – Morris won a national championship as an assistant coach at Rock Valley College in 2015. As a player, Morris was named Conference Player of the Year and an All-American in 2011. Morris was twice selected as All-Region and All-Conference.

Tyrone Savage [Men’s Basketball] – Savage averaged 19.5 points-per-game and 6.8 rebounds-per-game while at Rock Valley. The basketball standout was awarded All-American status for his efforts as a sophomore. During his time at RVC, Savage was a two-time All-Conference selection and an All-Region player.