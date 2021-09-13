Rock Valley College asks spectators to take extra steps to guard again COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — If you want to attend a sporting event at Rock Valley College you’ll need to take an extra step first.

RVC officials say starting September 20 spectators over the age of 18 will have to complete a Contact Tracing questionnaire in order to get into the games. Specatators will be asked if they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or if they haven’t they must have had a negative test result within seven days prior to that sporting event.

Every time a spectator shows up at a game he or she will have to fill otu the questionnaire. It can be accessed on one’s smart phone using Q-R codes on signs at the entrance to the facility on game day.

All specatators, even vaccinated ones, must also wear masks for indoor sports events, and they’ll be required to wear masks at outdoor events if social distancing isn’t possible.

RVC officials say they’re following recommendations from local and state health public officials.